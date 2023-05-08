Patricia A. Mason
Patricia “Pat” Ann Berkes Mason, 78, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away at her residence Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
She was born March 17, 1945, in Quakertown, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Miriam LaBar Berkes.
Pat was a graduate of B. Reed Henderson High School in West Chester, Pa. and moved to the Harrisonburg area in 1972. She was a member of JMU Duke Club, member and former board member of Shenandoah Valley Athletic Club and Greater Madison (now Madison Vision Fund).
She enjoyed time with friends and family, reading, beach vacations, JMU sporting events, local restaurants, wineries, and sunsets from the backyard.
Her husband, Richard “Dick” Lee Mason, preceded her in death Sept. 19, 2019.
She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Mason-Smith and husband, Gentry, of Chandler, Ariz.; a brother, David Joseph Berkes (Gail), of Kennett Square, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Karen Reider-Stankard (Jeff), of Narvon, Pa.; two nephews, Jeffrey Berkes (Kathryn) of Malvern, Pa., and Andrew Berkes (Danielle) of Downingtown, Pa.; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; and a very dear friend, Linda McIntyre of Harrisonburg, Va.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or JMU Duke Club, at MSC 0402, 380 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22807. Checks should be made payable to the JMU Foundation.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
