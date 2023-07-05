Patricia Ann Blankenbicker, 97, formerly of Sarasota, Fla., a current resident of Rockingham, Va., passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Blankenbicker was born June 10, 1926, in Marietta, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Arthur D. and Clara Kay Nutter Burrows. She had two children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was an avid golfer and would tell everyone she met about her golfing days with her husband in Florida.
On May 15, 1948, she married George LaVerne Blankenbicker, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are Leslie Weaver, daughter and husband, Marvin and their three children. Eric Weaver, grandson, and wife, Marcy and their four children, Hannah, Cammie, Addie and Izzy. Shannon Rutt, granddaughter, and husband, Chris and their three children, Avalyn, Brady and Maylee; Robyn Weaver, granddaughter. Also surviving are her son, Scott Blankenbicker and wife, Emmeleine and daughter, Sarah; and a sister, Nancy Woltz of Bradenton, Fla.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Blankenbicker was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Davis, and brother, Arthur Burrows.
Burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home in Rockingham, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
