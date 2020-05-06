Patricia Ann Clatterbuck, 72, of Broadway, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Facility in Luray due to complications from COVID-19.
Mrs. Clatterbuck was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Rockingham County.
On Aug. 7, 1966, she married Norman Clatterbuck, who preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2017. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Dovel, and brother, Rodney Grady.
Patricia was a homemaker and was a caring and devoted mother. She enjoyed simple things in life, like doing crafts and working in her flowerbeds.
She is survived by a daughter, Tina Faris and husband, Keith, and grandchildren, Whitney Brooke and Callie Nicole Glover.
Pastor Wayne Wright will conduct a private graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Stroke Association, 9707 East Easter Lane, Suite B, Centennial, CO 80112.
