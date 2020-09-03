Patricia Ann Driver
Patricia Ann Strickler Driver, 63, of New Market, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born Oct. 29, 1956, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Nancy Burner and Robert Lee Strickler Jr.
Trish was employed as a circuit board technician at Comsonics. She was a charter and lifetime member of the Hassler-Sutphin American Legion Post No. 166 Ladies Auxiliary and was a lifetime achievement award recipient of the Rockingham County Baseball League.
On March 5, 1983, she married Rodger “Skip” Driver, who survives.
Also surviving are a nephew, Scott Jones (Charity) and their children, Tyler, Myleigh and MaKynlee; a niece, Lisa Jones Hart (Michael) and their daughter, Geneva, and a sister, Bonnie Sue Comer (Bill).
Trish was dedicated to her family and they will miss her greatly.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Bill and Debbie Wilkins for the love and care they have given to Skip and Trish over the past months. THANK YOU.
Pastor Ernest Halterman will conduct a graveside service Saturday at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, New Market.
Memorial contributions may be made to Breaking Free, 15150 Strooptown Road, Timberville, VA 22853 or to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 1118, Timberville, VA 22853.
Cremation arrangements were handled by Theis Chapel/Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
