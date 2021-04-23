Patricia Ann Harman
Patricia Ann Harman, 80, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Harman was born March 9, 1941, in Franklin, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Otho Carl and Nellie Marie Armentrout Calhoun. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Otho “Lynwood” Calhoun, Gary Calhoun and Jackie Calhoun, as well as a sister, Carolyn Whetzel.
Pat taught Sunday School and was a nursery caregiver at Peoples Baptist Church, where she was a dedicated member for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Warren Lee Harman; two sons, Jeremy Harman and wife, Cindy, of Harrisonburg and Christopher Harman and wife, Adrienne, of Port Republic; two daughters, Lori Harper and husband, Eddie, of Moyers, W.Va., and Terry Osborne and husband, Richard, of Mechanicsville, Md.; three grandchildren, Steven Osborne, Andrew Harman and Eli Harman; two brothers, Tony Calhoun and Steryl Calhoun; two sisters, Noreen Alt and Judith Vandevander; and nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Kline Cemetery in Kline, W.Va., with Pastor Jay Hanger officiating.
Friends may pay their final respects on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peoples Baptist Church Building Fund, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
