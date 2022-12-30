Patricia Ann Hornick, 76, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Crimora.
Mrs. Hornick was born July 19, 1946, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Roger Milton Riggleman and Mary Katherine Whitesel Snyder.
Mrs. Hornick grew up in Harrisonburg and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. She played volleyball for many years at the Harrisonburg Rec. Center and was known as “The Rummy Queen” by her family as she loved to play cards. She enjoyed flowers, was a wonderful cook, an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She had a kidney transplant in May of 2015 that saved her life. Her family thanks the donor’s family for that amazing gift of life. She and her husband owned and operated The Generation Gap Restaurant on South Main Street in Harrisonburg for several years. She was a sales associate at Kmart and Walmart for over 32 years.
On April 23, 1963, she married Howard B. Hornick, who preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2010. Mrs. Hornick is survived by sons, Aaron Hornick and Richard William Griffin Jr.; daughters, Jeanette DeMastus and husband, Fred, Vickie Hornick, April Patterson and husband, Lonnie, Misty Solomon, Jessica “J.R.” Fields and husband, Josh; 10 grandchildren, Marc Sloop, Joshua Sloop, Bryne Hedrick, Lindsi Brown, Megan Hedrick, Cierra Stevens, Isaiah Solomon, Kayla Hoover, Johann Ellis, Sage Fields; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger L. Riggleman and wife, Kay, and Donnie Simmers. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, “Little Eddie” Harold Edward Hedrick II.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Bishop Chris Mayfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the UVA Transplant Center, 1300 Jefferson Park Ave., 4th Floor, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
