Patricia Ann Knight, 82, of Elkton, passed away Feb. 9, 2023, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. She was born Aug. 20, 1940, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Layton Claude Sr. and Sarah Leffel Warble.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved life. She loved camping, cooking, and spending time with her family and church family at Open Arms Fellowship. Most of all, she was a “Prayer Warrior.”
She was married to Leroy Knight Sr. for 60 years until his passing on Oct. 9, 2018.
Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Mowry and husband, Ralph, of Shenandoah and Angela Shifflett and husband, Kelly, of Elkton; two sons, Leroy Knight Jr. and wife, Donna, of Elkton and Kevin Knight of Shenandoah; two sisters, Ellen Popkins and Nancy Knight and husband, Johnnie; a brother, Layton Warble Jr. and wife, Mertie; six grandchildren, Andrew Knight, Jacob Mowry, Jonathan Knight, Zachary Shifflett, Denise Mowry and Jennifer Mowry; two great-grandchildren, Gracie and Camden and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Morris.
A private graveside service will be conducted Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with the Rev. Harold Kephart and Jacob Mowry.
Friends are welcome to visit the home on Rockingham Pike at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Open Arms Fellowship, 12360 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
