It is with equal parts grief and love the Glenn family announces the passing of their matriarch, Patricia Ann Glenn (née Koontz). On June 9, 2022, Pat Glenn died as she was born: surrounded by people who love her and nestled amongst the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Born to Floyd and Ida Koontz on May 7, 1939, in Grove Hill, Va. Pat spent most of her life in the Commonwealth. She was the youngest of six children: Evelyn, Doris, “Buck,” Hazel, and Shirley. Pat felt fortunate to have close relationships with all her siblings and their families, even hosting an annual holiday meal for decades. Her coconut cake and other treats will be missed by all lucky enough to sample them.
Pat graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1956 where she played varsity basketball for three years before attending Radford College. When she received her degree in education in 1960, she was the first woman in her family to graduate from college.
On August 13, 1960, Pat married her high school sweetheart, Harry C. Glenn, Jr. at Christ United Methodist, where she was a lifelong parishioner. During their nearly 62 years of marriage, they built a family and fostered an enduring love. Pat taught business and other subjects for 35 years, predominately at Broad Run High School in Loudoun County. Together, Pat and Harry raised two sons, Harry (Charlie) and Eric.
Pat returned home to family, friends, and the Valley in 1997. During their retirement, Pat hiked much of the Appalachian Trail with Harry, who says, “She would have hiked the whole thing if I could have strapped a commode to my back.”
Pat and Harry spent the past 20+ years on a beautiful patch of Elkton, Va. They liked to watch the birds, care for their koi pond, tend to their garden, and volunteer in the community. For the past 5 years, they especially enjoyed the companionship, love, and endless entertainment of their dog, Cooper.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ida; siblings, Evelyn, Doris, and “Buck”; and grandson, John. She is survived by her beloved husband and lifelong friend, Harry; sons, Charlie (Gina) and Eric (Jen); sisters, Hazel and Shirley; brother-in-law, Paul; five grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews that she adored.
To many, Pat’s small-town life may look ordinary, but those who loved her know her life was like her: quietly remarkable. From donating gallons of plasma, to teaching thousands of students, to hosting many an Appalachian Trail hiker for a night or two, Pat impacted every community she touched. May we all be so lucky as to find the remarkable in the everyday, just like Pat.
She will be deeply missed.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Joe Amend officiating. Burial will follow at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah. A memorial meal and visitation will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to donate to Christ United Methodist Church (Shenandoah), Tunnels to Towers, or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
