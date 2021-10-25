Patricia Ann Wheeler, 67, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Harrisonburg on July 3, 1954, and was a daughter of the late Phyllis Jean (Landes) Wheeler and Donald Wheeler.
Patricia retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
She is survived by her grandson, Ashton Wheeler and wife, Chelsea, of Grottoes; two sisters, Janice Hilbert and husband, Eddie, of Bridgewater and Lisa Losh and husband, Larry, of Bridgewater; brother, David Wheeler and wife, Linda, of Mount Solon; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Trobaugh of Mount Crawford and B.C. Derrow of Mount Solon; numerous nieces and nephews and five special great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jody Wheeler, and two sisters, Donna Trobaugh and Sherry Derrow.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Sangerville United Methodist Church with The Rev. W.L. "Sonny" Henkel and The Rev. Gary Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
