Patricia Anne Dean, 70, of Elkton, went to be with her Savior after an extended battle with cancer on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 3, 1951, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Randolph Merica and Ruby Moubray Merica.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded by paternal grandparents, Russell and Julia Merica; maternal grandparents, Joe and Lorena Haney; and brother, William R. “Billy” Merica.
Patricia was a graduate of Elkton High School in 1971 and was a faithful member of the Upper Room Church for 44 years. She went on to work at Blue Bell Manufacturing in Elkton for a few years before becoming a stay-at-home mom to care for her newborn son. As Michael grew older and was able to go to school, she went to work as a teacher’s aide at the Upper Room Church Christian Academy in Elkton, a job she truly enjoyed. She really enjoyed being with family, cooking holiday meals, and attending church.
On Feb. 13, 1972, she married Steven W. Dean, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by son, Michael T. Dean and wife, Randa; grandchildren, Jared and Haley Kyger; mother-in-law, Charlotte L. Shifflett; brother-in-law, Pastor D. Carter Dean Jr. and wife, Jeanie; sisters-in-law, Ruth Merica, Vicki Lynn Meadows, Calla J. Dean, Carla Jo Breeden and husband, Timmy; special nephew, Chad Merica and wife, Michele; uncles, Norman Haney, Donald “Buddy” Merica and wife, Betty Jo.; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces; and special fur baby, Molly.
A funeral service will be held at 2 o’clock on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Upper Room Church in Elkton with Pastor Barbara Hensley officiating. An interment is to follow at the Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Upper Room Church, 14890 Rockingham Pike, Elkton, VA 22827.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.