Patricia Davis Whitlock
Patricia Davis Whitlock, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Whitlock was born Sept. 7, 1932, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Lillian Robinson Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Cox, and a granddaughter, Shelley Cox.
On Nov. 20, 1950, she married William Edward “Pony” Whitlock Sr., who also preceded her in death on July 9, 1984.
Patricia was a very active and devoted member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, where she served on the Administrative Board and was a Sunday school teacher. She loved dogs and reading books; she was also a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by a son, William E. Whitlock Jr. and wife, Susan, of Cumming, Ga.; daughters, Debra Gooden and husband, Bobby “Wake” II of Elkton, Patricia Jill Shifflett of Harrisonburg, and Anne H. Seiver and husband, Harlan, of Singers Glen; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.