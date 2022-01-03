Patricia Derrer Schroeder, 61, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Ms. Schroeder was born Nov. 15, 1960, and was a daughter of Edith Derrer and the late James Derrer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Schroeder.
Patricia was a graduate of Montevideo High School. She was a homemaker and caregiver for her family and her mother, Edith. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and crafts.
In addition to her mother, Patricia is survived by her two sons, Seth Hopkins and Viet “VQ” Dang; a brother, James Derrer; three sisters, Sandra Moyer, Rose Stroupe and Karen Boyette, as well as a granddaughter, Asia Dang.
