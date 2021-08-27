Patricia Gale Kite, 73, of Luray, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in McGaheysville.
She was born Nov. 6, 1947, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late James Olin Leake and Pearl Hilliard Leake.
Patricia worked for Myers Ford as a bookkeeper for 16 years.
On July 8, 2000, she married Glenn F. Kite, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Teresa Kite of Elkton; a brother, Jerry Leake of Stanley; a sister, Barbara Good of Luray; and a granddaughter, Ashley Frink of Glen Allen. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy O. Leake.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Donnie Lam. Burial will be in Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice or to Rileyville Gospel Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.