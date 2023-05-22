Patricia Hope Mickelinc, 67, of Harrrisonburg, Va., died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Patricia was born Feb. 27, 1956, in Harrisonburg, daughter of the late Robert Lewis and Hazel Croushorn Burkholder.
She worked for Winchester Medical Center. Patricia was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and Shenandoah College and Conservatory.
Patricia married Eric Mickelinc; he preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 10:00–11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association of Virginia National Processing Center, P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8000.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
