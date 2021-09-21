Patricia Hutton Shifflett, 64, of Elkton, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Shifflett was born Nov. 15, 1956, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Maxwell Miller and Bernice Davis Hutton.
She was a 1975 graduate of Elkton High School and attended the Evangelical UMC in Elkton in her youth. She loved crafting, crocheting and attending concerts. Her Last Job was at White Wave.
Mrs. Shifflett is survived by a son, Matthew Lam of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Rebecca Breeden and husband, Travis, of Elkton; brothers, Maxwell Hutton Jr. and wife, Nancy, of New Market, Mike Hutton and wife, Carolyn, of Elkton; grandchildren, Ryan E. Lam, Tristan J. Lam, Shaelyn G. Lam, Ashlyn F. Lam, William E. Lam, Madison G. Shifflett, Emma N. Breeden, Ayden C. Breeden; a special niece and caregiver, Michelle Lantz; and other nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Mickey Hutton, and a great-nephew, Brandon Lantz.
Anthony Lawson will preside at a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.