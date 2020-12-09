Patricia Jean Cubbage
Patricia Jean Cubbage, 68, of Fulks Run, died Dec. 7, 2020, at her residence in Fulks Run. She was born Jan. 25, 1952, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Arland and Hope Spitzer Shifflett.
She had worked as a fork lift operator at Banta Book Group in Harrisonburg. She was a lifelong member of the Mayland Christian Church. She loved Elvis and watching Westerns.
Surviving are her companion of 49 years, Greg Cline of Fulks Run; two sons, Charles Edward Cubbage of Timberville and Patrick Cline of Timberville; four grandchildren, Kyle Cubbage, Cayden Cambell, Bliss Grimes and Ivory Cubbage; two great-grandchildren, Asher Cubbage and Mason Hamilton; and three brothers, Mike Shifflett of Michigan, Steve Shifflett of Broadway and Jim Shifflett of Broadway.
Her body will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
