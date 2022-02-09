Patricia June Burke, 72, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Burke was born May 21, 1949, in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Jane Cottrill Fosnocht.
Patricia was a Contract Officer in the Department of Defense with the United States Government.
She is survived by her sister, Karen Green and husband, Tim, of Harrisonburg; two nephews, Shawn T. Green and wife, Laura, and Wesley R. Green; a niece, Rachael Miller and husband, Jonathan; four grand-nephews, Lucas, Emanuel and Matteo Green, and Jaiben Miller, as well as four grand-nieces, Isabella Green, and Abigail, Khara, and Lillana Miller.
In honoring Patricia’s wishes, her body will be cremated and interred at National Memorial Park in Fairfax, Va.
A memorial service will be held in May.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
