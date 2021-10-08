WEYERS CAVE -- Patricia Ann “Patty” (Lambert) Whitesel Botkin went home to her Father in Heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Patty faced her mortality with confidence in the mercy of Jesus Christ, our Savior and Lord.
Patty was born on May 22, 1956, to the late Robert Lee Lambert and Audrey Grace (Bowers) Lambert.
Patty started working at the age of 15 at Tastee Freeze in Verona while attending Fort Defiance High School and then Blue Ridge Community College. She began her extended banking career with Rockingham National Bank in 1977. She worked for a period of time with nTelos and the DEA before joining Farm Credit of Virginia in 2002. She retired from Farm Credit in 2019. In addition, Patty established and operated Simple Expressions Florist in Mount Sidney with her beloved childhood friend, Janie McMeans.
Patty was a loyal member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. She served in many roles, but her most cherished was Youth Advisor and assisting with Synod youth events. Patty focused her life on trying to do for others. Patty had a passion for cooking and enjoyed sharing her food with family and friends. She loved flowers and requested that any flowers received be given to shut-ins and local nursing homes.
Besides her parents, Patty was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Clarence “Buster” Botkin, and a special neighbor, “Mom Hess” Dot Hess.
On July 4, 2006, she was united in marriage to her devoted husband, William “Bill” Clayton Botkin. Surviving, besides her husband, are Bill’s children, Dwayne Botkin (Shelia Calvert), Dawn Botkin, Joey Botkin (Crissy Botkin); a stepgrandson, Leeland; and a sister-in-law, Gay Botkin. In addition, she is survived by the pride of her life, her two daughters, Rachel A. Whitesel and Kassi R. Raynes. Her daughters blessed her with six grandchildren: Austin Brown, Greyson Brown, Colson Brown, Jayden Raynes, Kylee Shifflett and Kaelynn Shifflett. Her extended family members are Greg Brown and Christian Nipe. Patty is also survived by her sister, Barbara Lambert (Jim La Prevotte); and brother, Mike Lambert (Debbie Lambert). She has a special niece, Courtney Lambert and nephew, Jeff Lambert.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mount Sidney by Pastor Derek Boggs.
Active pallbearers will be Mike Diehl, Logan Losh, Chip Saufley, Christian Nipe, Ryan Whitesel, and Greg Brown.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Donations can be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Ministry.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
