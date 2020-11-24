Patricia Long Garber, 73, of Dayton, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 24, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Ivan Luther and Frances Wandless Long.
Mrs. Garber was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church and was retired from James Madison University after 38 years of service. She was an avid tole painter and was a member of local and national tole organizations.
On Nov. 26, 1967, she married Richard Wayne Garber, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Kay Ludholtz of Friedens Church and Jean Lohr of Bridgewater.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.