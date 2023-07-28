Patricia Lynn Buracker
On July 20, 2023, Patricia Lynn Buracker of Clifton, Va. found peace while at home. She is survived by her sons, Brian Buracker and Dave Buracker; her grandson, Landon Buracker; and her daughters-in-law, Amanda Buracker and Tracy Buracker.
Patricia “Patty” Blair was born on July 27, 1945, grew up in Falls Church, Va. with her four brothers, Bill, Howard, Rob, and Mark, graduated from Falls Church High School and married Carroll Buracker, a Fairfax County police officer, who later became the Chief of Police. As the Chief’s spouse in the 1980s, Patty was personally available for the spouses of police officers to provide understanding and support at all hours.
She raised her children in Fairfax, Va. and in 1990 moved to Harrisonburg, Va. with her family to get away from the bustle of the Washington Metro area. After the passing of Carroll in 2009, she eventually moved back to Fairfax County to be near her two sons. She was a loving mother who gave everything to her family, a fierce friend to those who met her, and a devoted, loving grandmother. Patricia had an incredible will to live and love, was always the light in a room and carried a decorum of grace, even through adversity.
Friends may call the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 (703) 425-9702. www.fmfh.com The service will occur on Monday, July 31. Family and friends will be received at 12:00 p.m., the burial will occur at 2 p.m.
