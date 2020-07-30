Patricia “Pat” Marie (Berry) Milstead, 76, of Harrisonburg, Va., was born in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 1944, the seventh of ten children of the late Ray E. Berry Sr. and Ethel Berry. She went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020, surrounded by family in Franklin, W.Va., after a long fought battle with kidney disease.
She married Guy Nevitt Milstead Jr. on Feb. 24, 1961; he preceded her in death on March 18, 2012, after 51 years of marriage. Her favorite saying was, “And they said it wouldn’t last!” She loved Bluegrass, gospel and country music and loved swing dancing back in the day.
She is survived by two sons, Guy Nevitt Milstead III (Kathy Lockard) and Eugene Barry Milstead (Jamie); four daughters, Mary Ann Milstead, Shirley Jane Pratt (Alvin “Buzz”), Cindy Lou Gainer (Ernest “Tater”), Lessie Monroe Ritchie (Timothy); four brothers, Ray E. “Sonny” Berry Jr., Rollin Berry (Lisa), Michael Berry (Sarah), Thomas Berry (Ruby Cogle); one sister, Lou Ella Kaskey (Mark); three sisters-in-law, Martha K. Heath, Patricia A. Greenburg and Emma Jane Coons (Max). She was blessed with 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a special family friend, Jimmy Ray Perry.
She was also preceded in death by her stepson, Joe Naylor; three sisters, Ethel Jaimedes, Mildred Simpson and Lois Cook; one brother, John Berry; and one infant great-granddaughter, Cynthia Rose Milstead.
A celebration of her life will be held at Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Cherry Grove, Va., on Aug. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
