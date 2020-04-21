Pat Privott, 80, of Harrisonburg, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. She was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Bruffy) Rowles.
She is survived by her husband, Robert R. “Bob” Privott and their four children, Deborah Privott, Barbara Privott (Robert Alveraz), Robin Chandler (Steve), and Bob Privott II (Tammi); five grandchildren, Jessica Chandler, Morgan Meadows, Adam Highfill, Madison Tuttle and Lauren Garitson; and four great-grandchildren, Opal, Bria, Lucy and Jalyn.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Privott.
After marriage they moved their three daughters to Lexington, Ky., where their son was born. After moving to Nashville, Tenn., in 1969 they moved to Harrisonburg in 1972.
A fan of pets, she and Bob raised Dachshunds while living in Lexington, Ky., but her most favorite pet ever was Yorkshire Terrier, Daisy.
Once her children were grown, Pat opened her own Nail Salon, “The Polished Lady”, and younger daughter, Robin, joined the firm. Pat was a fan of cooking and enjoyed serving both family and friends.
