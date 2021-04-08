Patricia "Mimi" Ann Moran, 47, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home. Patricia was born June 16, 1973, a daughter of Jim Runion of Broadway and the late Caroline (Whetzel) Runion.
On July 22, 2012, she was united in marriage to Johnny Moran, who survives.
Patricia is also survived by daughters, Tiffany Bond and husband, John, of Stuarts Draft and Harley Sheets of Bridgewater; sons, Ashton Wheeler and fianceé, Chelsea Noel, of Grottoes, and Johnny Moran Jr. of Mount Solon; sisters, Denise Casady and husband, Terry, of Mount Solon, Karen Whetzel of Churchville and Shanna Runion of Broadway; brothers, Jerry Long of Bridgewater and Jimmy Runion of Broadway; stepmother, Phylis Runion of Broadway; six grandchildren, Sypris, Zach, Katelyn, Isaac, Brayden and Hailynn; nieces, Caroline, Addison, Bailey, Andrea, Shena, Karah, Sky, Erin, Katie and Nessa; nephew, Kaiden; in-laws, John and Darby Moran; brother-in-law, Jason Moran and wife, Christina; and pets, Moon, Hank and Clarice.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene in Bridgewater with Pastor Tony Martin officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
