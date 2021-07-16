Patricia Ann Madison Stroop Mitchell, 58, of Broadway, Va., died July 14, 2021, at her residence. She was born Sept. 15, 1962, in Massachusetts and was a daughter of Richard Madison of Timberville and the late Ruth Costigan Madison.
She owned and operated Pat’s Place for a number of years.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are one daughter, Bridget Stroop and husband, Teddy Custer, of Broadway; grandchildren, Savannah Stroop, Ivy Custer and Izaak Custer; one brother, Jesse Madison; three sisters, Tina Madison, Helen Madison and Linda Madison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
One brother, Byron Madison, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Her body was cremated. Those attending not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.
