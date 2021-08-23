Patricia “Noel” Grattan Harvey, 51, of Alexandria, passed away Aug. 19, 2021. Noel was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on April 21, 1970, to Elizabeth Young Grattan and the late Robert Grattan.
Noel loved being outdoors. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and motocross. When not spending time outside, she was rooting for her favorite sports teams, Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Football, The Washington Nationals and Syracuse Basketball. She was a lifelong Harrisonburg Blue Streak where she was known for and excelled in numerous sports. She could listen to any genre of music and loved to dance. She was a homemaker with a talent for cooking, a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and dog mom.
She is survived by her husband, James Edward Harvey; son, Ryan Fletcher and wife, Madeline; daughter, Jordan Bowser; sister, Margaret Poff and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Jaxon Campbell and Camden Fletcher; nephews, Clay and Conner Poff; and her two fur-babies, Draco and Tyson.
All services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
