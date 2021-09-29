March 26, 1933-Sept. 24, 2021
Patricia (“Pat”) Lily Katherine Morris was born in 1933 to Henry Taft and Nellie Fay Hamrick in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. She grew up in a loving home with three brothers and one sister and after graduating college, Pat married the love of her life, John Morris.
Patricia embodied an entrepreneurial spirit, and while raising her children, she opened a plant nursery in their own backyard. What started as one tiny greenhouse, a pile of potting soil and some packets of seeds grew into a massive plant growing business employing the family and other community members. Multiple generations of Oak Hill families continue to visit Morris Plants to this day.
In retirement, Pat and John moved to the Shenandoah Valley and purchased their dream home. Pat quickly enhanced their new home with elaborate gardens of flowers and vegetables.
Pat will be remembered for her many interests. She was a gourmet cook who enjoyed feeding a crowd wherever she could find one: from her tiny family kitchen to her dream kitchen, to the beach house on vacation. The expansive dinner spreads only took second place to the actual food. Pat loved to read including listening to books on tape while busy with her businesses. She amassed an amazing library of reference books which allowed her to perfect her hobbies. Gardening wasn’t just her career it was something she studied and perfected. Beautiful plants to look at and healthy vegetables to feed her loved ones.
Later in life Pat dedicated most of her time to creating in her “workshop.” She spent time sewing, painting, quilting, crafting and creating just about anything she set her mind to. With a completely homemade wardrobe she set her mind to purses, robes and other useful items. It was the journey that interested her the most. She created because she wanted to and what she created was special and unique.
A son, William Samuel Morris, preceded her in death in 1975; her beloved husband, John Morris, in 2009. Pat was also preceded by three siblings, Arnold, Spencer and Nellie Hamrick and a great-grandson, Samuel William Grieser.
Surviving Pat are two sons, Richard "Rick" Morris and wife, Sue, of Oak Hill, W.Va., and John "JT" Morris and wife, Patricia Tarango of Tempe, Ariz.; two brothers, Donald Hamrick and Henry Hamrick; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Patricia will be greatly missed by all those who loved her and had the privilege of being loved by her.
Due to the spread of COVID-19, there will be no service, instead the family has chosen immediate interment.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley WV 25801 or the hospice program in your area.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
