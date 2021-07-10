Patricia “Patsy” Lohr Baker
Patricia “Patsy” Lohr Baker, 77, of New Market, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 12, 1943 in Washington, D.C. to the late Everette and Louise Millner Lohr.
Patsy grew up in Burke, Va. and moved to Linville in 1955. She graduated from Broadway High School in 1961. She attended Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Tenth Legion, where she served as a deacon, helped with community lunches, and served in other capacities.
On Aug. 27, 1986, she married Charles W. Baker, who preceded her in death July 1, 2009.
Surviving is one son, Douglas A. Harrison and wife, Sherry, of Timberville; one daughter, Sharon L. Harrison of New Market; three granddaughters, Emily Lam Davis and husband, Spenser, of Grottoes, Jessica L. Harrison of Broadway, and Elizabeth E. Lam of New Market; two stepgrandchildren, MaKalyn Nesselrodt, and Shianne Nesselrodt, both of Timberville, and one sister, Peggy Finch of New Market.
Pastor Robert Edwards will conduct a memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Tenth Legion. Burial will be private.
The casket will be closed. A register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem U.C.C., 11923 North Valley Pike, Broadway, VA 22815; or a charity of one’s own choice.
