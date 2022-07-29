Patricia Ann Ruckman Burruss, 67, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Mrs. Burruss was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Alexandria, Va., to the late Reginald Eugene and Carrie Lillian Via Ruckman.
She was an avid collector of knick-knacks and liked to color and spend time with her grandkids. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved caring for her family and grandkids.
On Aug. 9, 1974, she married Charles Walton Burruss, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Burruss is survived by her son, Jeremy Walton Burruss and wife, Katie Cline Burruss, of Rockingham; siblings, Mike Ruckman and wife, Becky, of Harrisonburg, Darrell Ruckman and wife, Leslie, of Manassas, Beverly Cash and husband, Steve, of Staunton, Jerry Ruckman and wife, Wanda, of Staunton, Gary Ruckman of Harrisonburg, Danny Ruckman and wife, Narda, of San Antonio, Texas, and Regina Ruckman of Maryland; a sister-in-law, Debbie Ruckman of New Mexico; grandchildren, Megan Renee Burruss (Logan Glick), Chase Walton Burruss and wife, Claira, Benjamin Jack Kimble and Emma Alyzabeth-Grace Kimble; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats, Gizmo and Tiny.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burruss was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Ruckman, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Vallee Burruss.
All services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
