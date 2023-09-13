Patricia Ruth "Patsy" Karicofe Hunter, of Centerville, passed away Sept. 11, 2023.
She was born Nov. 10, 1935, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late John and Reona (Terry) Karicofe.
Patsy had worked for Dr. Paul Quillen, Sunlight Plastics before retiring from Reynolds Metals. Following her retirement, she worked for Ray Gutherie and Bridgewater College. Patsy had a wide range of interests and hobbies. She enjoyed country music, (from trips to Nashville, concerts and especially the July 4th celebration in Staunton), and loved singing with her sister, Jean. Patsy was an avid NASCAR fan, but always loved cheering on her son, Randy racing at Eastside Speedway. She loved cooking for her family and friends. Patsy found joy in fishing. She was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her son, Randy Hunter; brother-in-law, Bernard Scott; and nephew, Scotty Scott and wife, Beth.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Jean Scott, and niece, Gina Lambert.
A service to celebrate Patsy's life will be held Sept. 15, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Cory Dexter officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.