STAUNTON -- Patricia Anne Startzman Ridenour, 90, of Staunton, peacefully entered eternal life on Jan. 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of the late Charles Jeremiah Startzman and Edna Belle (Grossnickle) Startzman, Patricia was born on Feb. 12, 1931, in Hagerstown, Md. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic elementary and high school in Hagerstown and the College of Notre Dame, Baltimore, Md.
She is survived by her beloved husband, James Richard Ridenour, with whom she was seven months shy of celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary. They were blessed to have four children, James Richard Ridenour Jr. and wife, Tamara, of Staunton, Va.; Susan Therese and husband, Michael McGinley, of Hagerstown; Deborah Anne and husband, Michael Wykowski, of Warrenton, Va.; and Gregory Kerstan Ridenour and wife, Anna, of Staunton. She enjoyed her 19 grandchildren, who arrived over a span of 39 years, and was looking forward to the arrival of her 15th great-grandchild, due in May. She is also survived by her brother, Robert William Startzman of Hagerstown, in addition to many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Richard Startzman and Joseph Andrew Startzman.
Mr. and Mrs. Ridenour resided most of their married life in Staunton, where Mrs. Ridenour was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Her 25-year commitment to their Perpetual Adoration Chapel, as well as service on Parish Council, Building and Grounds Committee, Altar Guild, and various other ministries, echoed her love of her faith. On a global level, Mr. and Mrs. Ridenour were inducted into the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre whose purpose is to sustain the presence of Christianity in the Holy Land.
Mrs. Ridenour enjoyed teaching at St. Francis Parochial School and the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind. With her appreciation of history and beauty, Mrs. Ridenour was involved in revitalizing downtown Staunton as a founding member of the Historic Staunton Foundation in 1971. Her many community volunteer efforts included Meals on Wheels and the Pregnancy Help Center. Additionally, she was a member of the College Park Garden Club. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, antiquing, and had an exceptional talent for home decorating. Mrs. Ridenour loved her time with her family above all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Staunton, Va. The live stream of the Mass will be available at the Facebook page of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton. Family and friends are invited to a reception at St. Francis after interment.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Henry Funeral Home with the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 8:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 118 North New St., Staunton, VA 24401.
