March 9, 1932 – November 30, 2020
Patricia Saunders Wingo (age 88) of Harrisonburg, Va., died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Born in Alexandria, Va. on March 9, 1932, she attended school there including George Washington University on scholarship. She withdrew from GWU after an extended illness and married Richard B. Wingo Dec. 9, 1950. Pat was employed as a bank teller and then kept books for her husband’s plumbing contractor business in Fairfax County, Va. and later in Fauquier County, Va. Pat graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from George Mason University. She was a Virginia Master Gardener and enjoyed cooking and reading. Pat served as a deacon and elder in various Presbyterian churches and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church at her death. Her special interests were the grade school Ecole St. Barthélémy and medical clinic Clinique Espérance et Vie in Terrier Rouge, Haiti, for which she was a long-time supporter.
Survivors include daughter, Janet W. Cousins and husband, Fred, of Richmond Va.; son, Robert Houser Wingo of Lakewood, Col.; granddaughters, Sarah M. and Erica L. Cousins; sister, Mildred Pearce of Sterling, Va.; brother, James B. Saunders, Jr. of Alexandria, Va., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James B. Sr. and Pauline M. Saunders, and her husband of 64 years, Richard B. Wingo.
Condolences may be shared and a link to an all-virtual celebration of life will be posted at kygers.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Ministries, PO Box 48387, Athens, GA 30604.
