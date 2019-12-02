Patricia Waters
Patricia Wickes Waters, 94, of Harrisonburg and formerly of New Market, passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Willow Estates.
Pat was born on Jan. 30, 1925, in New Market and was the daughter of the late R.B. Wickes and Allie Bodell Wickes. She was married to her high school sweetheart, the late J. Conway Waters, for 76 years.
She is survivded by three daughters, Sandra Weatherholtz (Sheldon), Gwen Hinkle (Earl), and Kim Diehl (Dennis) and a daughter-in-law, Sylvia R. Waters. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
A son, J. Conway Waters Jr., and a grandson, J.C. Waters III, preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by two brothers, D.R. J.S. Wickes and Roy Wickes Jr.
Family was a very important part of Pat’s life, and she participated fully in many of her children’s activities, as well as supporting her grandchildren in their activities. She was a lifelong member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church in New Market, where she taught Sunday School and served in the choir for many years. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Pat worked in various office jobs more of her life, retiring from Kennametal in 1987. She then worked part time at Superior Concrete for years.
At her request, she will be cremated.
A memorial services will be held at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Bass Mitchell will officiate, with interment to follow at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, New Market, immediately following the service. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manor Memorial United Methodist Church Choir, 9320 N. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844.
Arrangements were handled by the Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.
