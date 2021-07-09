Patricia Yvonne Mundsinger
Patricia Yvonne Mundsinger, 88, of Rockingham, formerly of Ellwood City, Pa., passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home.
Patricia was born Feb. 18, 1933, a daughter of the late Marie (Koscho) and John J. Pastin.
On Dec. 8, 1951, she was united in marriage to Ramon Lee Mundsinger, who survives. Patricia is also survived by a daughter, Jodi Taylor and husband, Bill, of Bridgewater and a grandson, Forrest Taylor.
Burial will be private at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pa.
