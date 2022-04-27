Patrick James Roach of Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 68 years after his courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 23, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Homer and Elizabeth Roach. His brother, Jeff Roach, resides in Cleveland. He is survived by his wife, Deborah and their three children, Jessica of St. Augustine, Fla., Rebekah of Charlotte, N.C., and Joshua of Harrisonburg, Va.
Shortly after graduating from Cleveland State University, Patrick was hired at the Cleveland office of Kawneer, where he had the opportunity to learn the ropes of the corporation from an entry level position to the major projects international division. Following his marriage to Deborah Diakiw Roach on June 9, 1990, the couple moved to San Jose, Calif., where Pat covered the major projects for half of the state of California. In 1994, Kawneer transferred Pat and family to the international division based in Harrisonburg, Va. Pat oversaw projects in Mexico, Central/South America, and the Caribbean. During those years, Pat fostered numerous close, long-time friendships with his customers in that part of the world.
As a young adult, Patrick converted to Eastern Orthodoxy, attending the Romanian Orthodox church. He was active in leadership positions in church organizations on the local and national level. Over the years, he has enjoyed volunteering with various organizations (especially as a Marshall for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament), coaching and attending his kids' sporting events, and playing his guitar in several rock 'n roll bands. The band often imitated the band KISS in full costume and make-up. They even made a surprise visit to the Kawneer Christmas party years ago! When at home, Pat also enjoyed playing with his pups, watching John Wayne movies, and trying new recipes and cooking techniques.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Harrisonburg Kyger Funeral Home on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA (2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA, 22802/rhspca.org) or the American Lung Association (lung.org).
Online condolences may be sent to the Roach family by visiting www.Kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.