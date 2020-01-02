Patsy Ann Bumgardner
Patsy Ann (Combs) Bumgardner, 71, of Luray, Va., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, 7876 Simmers Valley Road, Harrisonburg, Va.
www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
