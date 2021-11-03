Patsy Ann Reedy
Patsy Ann Reedy, 73, of Broadway, Va., passed away Nov. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1948, in Bluegrass, W.Va., to the late Alford Lester and Meda Hedrick Barkley.
Patsy worked at Rockingham Poultry before retiring.
On July 30, 1974, she married Clarence L. Reedy Sr., who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Carolyn Ayers of Fulks Run, Junior Reedy of Bergton, Tom Reedy of Broadway, Susie Reedy-Whetzel of Broadway and Jackie Reedy-Dean of Timberville; grandchildren, Crystal Southerly, Quinten Reedy, Faith Whetzel, Camden Reedy, Destiny Whetzel, Kaylee Dean and Madison Dean; stepgrandchildren, Zachary Custer and Cassie Funk; one sister, Betty Wolfe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Four sisters and one brother preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home. Friends may view and sign the guestbook beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. Masks are encouraged at the visitation and funeral service for those who are not vaccinated.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
