Patsy Ann Todd Johnson, 82, a resident of Timberville, died Aug. 14, 2020, at her residence. A daughter of the late Ralph D. and Hattie Conkin Klein Todd, she was born on May 10, 1938, in Kingsport, Tenn.
She was an office manager for a recycling company.
On July 14, 1973, she married the love of her life, Quinton “Big John” Johnson, who survives. They celebrated 47 years together.
Also surviving are her son, Michael Rodriguez and wife, Susan, of Nelson County, Va.; daughter, Carla L. and husband, Jim McDonough, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; daughter, Nancy Jane Rodriguez and fiancé, Ian Michie, of Fishersville, Va.; son, David James Johnson and wife, Carol, of Harrisonburg, Va.; daughter, Tamara Doublestein and husband, Lonnie, of Palmyra, Va.; 14 grandchildren, Wesley R. Mick and fiancé, Kelsey, of Harrisonburg, Va., Tesla Rodriguez and friend, Tyler, of New Orleans, La., Dylan Blake Johnson and wife, Emily, and their daughter, Ella Kate, of New Hope, Va., Ethan Rodriguez and wife, Jenna, of Charlottesville, Va., Trenton Kyle Johnson of Harrisonburg, Va., Nicole Shank and husband, James, Joshua Plonsky, Alex Plonsky, and Alina Plonsky of Augusta County, Va., Cabo Rodriguez, and Elara Rodriguez of Nelson County, Va., Courtney Johnson and son, Preston, of Augusta County, Va., Alex Hall and husband, Nathan, and their son, Kenton, of Staunton, Va., and Devon Doublestein of Charlottesville, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Carl Seifer Klein, and her brother, Ralph Todd Jr.
Her body will be cremated at Lindsey Cremation Chapel in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sentara RMH Hospice, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
