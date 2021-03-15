Patsy Evelyn Miller, 77, of Hinton, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Patsy was born July 7, 1943, and was a daughter of the late Edward and Martha Pennington Shifflett.
Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially spending time outdoors hunting and fishing with her husband. She loved to cook, spreading her love of Jesus and always put others first. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
On March 16, 1963, she married Ashby Gary Miller, who preceded her in death on May 29, 2020.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Miller of Hinton; two sons, Michael Miller and wife, Lori, of Rockingham and Jon Miller and wife, Crystal, of Rockingham; four grandchildren, Eric Miller, Justin Miller, Hunter Miller and Heather Miller; and a sister, Kay Botkin and husband, Eugene. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Wilfred Miller and wife, Dottie, and sisters-in-law, Joan Wagner and Norma Polk.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Rawley Springs Cemetery with Pastors Jim Harrison, Joe Stoner and Roger Dove officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Tuesday, March 16, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Patsy’s memory may be made to Hope Distributed, 1869 Boyers Road, Rockingham, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
