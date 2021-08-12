Dec. 10, 1944-Aug. 7, 2021
Patsy Genevieve Schaeffer Pence Garesche’, age 76, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Fred P. and Vida M. Schaeffer.
She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and attended nursing training in Baltimore, Md. She married William B. Pence in 1965 and her family relocated to Winston-Salem in 1969. In 1987, she married Gary H. Garesche’ and he preceded her in death in 2000. She had several professions including homemaker, co-owner of Buena Vista Garden Shops and Nursery, and Enrolled Agent for H&R Block.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Miller (Don); her son, Travis Pence (Dan); and her granddaughters, Jordan Chamblee (Eric), and Francesca Miller. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Zirkle; her brothers, William Schaeffer (Marie) and Pete Schaeffer; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was a lifelong learner and enjoyed reading, gardening, and traveling. She was an accomplished pianist and loved crossword puzzles.
The family would like to thank Dr. Panneer Manickam for his kindness and support over the last few months and Trellis Supportive Care.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Donations may be made in Patsy's memory to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com.
