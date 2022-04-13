Patsy Janet Koeppen, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday April 8, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Patsy was born Aug. 5, 1931, in Oshkosh, Wis., and was the daughter of the late Howard and Ethel Kuebler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, to whom she was married for 64 years, and by her brother, James Kuebler of Oshkosh, Wis.
Patsy and Bob met each other as teenagers growing up in Oshkosh, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. The couple then moved to Madison, where she worked as an elementary school teacher, supporting them while Bob earned his PhD at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. When they started their family, Patsy took time away from teaching to raise her two sons and resumed teaching again when her boys were teenagers.
After spending much of their adult lives in Madison, Bob’s career took the couple to Virginia, first to Alexandria, then later to Criders in retirement. After leaving Criders, they happily spent their last decade living in Harrisonburg at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Patsy and Bob enjoyed traveling throughout their retirement, as well as volunteering at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and helping at the Criders Community Library. They spent many happy days creating a bird sanctuary at their Criders home, and Patsy had a special place in her heart for hummingbirds. She enjoyed spending time walking and taking exercise classes with the ladies of the Criders community, and she took special pride in spending time with her granddaughters and celebrating their accomplishments. Patsy had a wonderful sense of humor and laughed easily right until the end of her life. She will be greatly missed.
Patsy is survived by her two sons, Dan Koeppen of Manassas, Va., and Jeff Koeppen and his wife, Jill, of McGaheysville, Va., as well as her three beloved granddaughters, Jessica, Claire, and Marielle Koeppen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyside for the love, kindness, and compassion they showed Patsy and Bob during the final years of their lives, especially the staff of the 3rd floor of Health Care for the wonderful care they gave Patsy during the last months of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patsy’s memory may be made to Sunnyside Retirement Community, www.sunnyside.cc (support, donate now). Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
A memorial service will be held at the Sunnyside Retirement Community Meredith Chapel on Monday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m. Please enter through the Corson building lobby. Face masks are required at Sunnyside.
