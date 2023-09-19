Patsy Jean Zirk, 68, of Edinburg, Va. passed away Sept. 13, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center after suffering a massive stroke.
Patsy was born Dec. 30, 1954, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was the daughter of the late Paul Edward Zirk and Lois Virginia (Gochenour) Zirk.
Patsy graduated from Broadway High School in 1973 and worked many years at Ben Franklin in Broadway and as a teller at several banks in the following years. She retired from Carter Bank in 2016. She was a member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are her brother, Edward (Eddie) Zirk; nephew, Damon Zirk and wife, Mayra; niece, Dayme; dear friend, Alan Arehart and her pets, doggie Ney Ney and kitty Gracie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Zirk; and brother, Stephen Zirk.
Patsy grew up in the home of her Uncle Victor and Aunt Helen Mongold after her parents were killed in a horrific automobile crash on Jan. 7, 1968. She is also survived by her cousins, Wilma Elliott, Janet Barnes, Sherry Mongold and Vickie O’Brien, who were her sisters in real life.
She was a true hero in life and even in death, Patsy’s selflessness shone brightly through her decision to be an organ donor.
In honor of Patsy, the family invites each of you to dedicate an act of kindness to Patsy’s memory. Let us embrace the opportunity to uplift those around us, just as she did through her life. Whether it be a small gesture of kindness or a grand act of generosity, let us strive to brighten someone’s day and make the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.
Per Patsy’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there will not be any services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
