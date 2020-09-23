Patsy L. Kline
Patsy Louise Kline, 67, a resident of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after a 2 ½-year battle with cancer. She was born on Aug. 6, 1953, in Rockingham county and was a daughter of the late Grover and Ethel Ritchie.
She attended Broadway High School and was a former member of People’s Baptist Church. Patsy was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family.
On Sept. 2, 1972, she married Berlin Kline, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Melissa Miller and husband, Mike, of Swoope, Kevin Kline and wife, Julie, of Linville and Sherry Clark of Staunton; grandchildren, Emily Kline of Staunton, Bryce and Ryan Kline of Linville and Jacob Miller of Swoope; siblings, JoAnn Rockwell, Phyllis Ritchie, Don Ritchie, Robert Ritchie and Paul Ritchie. She also leaves behind her very dear friends, whom she considered family, Jay and Wanda Moyer of Dayton.
In addition to her parents, She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Persinger and Delores Keinath.
All services will be held privately and there will be no visitation or viewing at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Fellowship Church, PO Box 326, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
