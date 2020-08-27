Patsy Rae Thomson Black
Patsy Rae Thomson Black, 84, of Fishersville, passed away, as a result of cancer, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Augusta Nursing & Rehabilitation.
She was born in South Bend, Indiana on June 11, 1936, a daughter of the late George and Maxine (Hull) Thomson.
Patsy attended Christ Church of the Shenandoah Valley.
She was united in marriage to Lennie P. Black, who preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2018.
She is survived by her children, Robert Robertson and wife, Rosemary, of Harrisonburg, Patricia Belle “Patty” Skelton and husband, William “Billy”, of Bridgewater, and Maxine Lynn Harris of Grottoes; a sister, Carole Berkey and husband, Tony, of Florida, and a brother, Mike Thomson and wife, Linda, of Florida. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Cassandra Robertson, Jason Eubanks, Joshua Shull, and Ryan Harris, four step grandchildren, Chad Skelton, Jason Skelton, Joey Skelton, and Dustin Skelton; three great-grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Thomas Harris.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes, with the Rev. Barry Gantt officiating. A graveside services will be held at Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
