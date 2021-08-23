Patti Ann Tappy Parks, 63, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 13, 1957, in Shenandoah and was the daughter of Hilda Pauline Ferrell Tappy of Shenandoah and the late Ralph L. Tappy Sr.
Patti was a graduate of Page County High School. She was an associate member of the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company where she was active in all fundraising activities. She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed traveling.
On Aug. 11, 2000, she married Isaac “Ikey” Parks, who survives.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a daughter, Jessica Tappy and companion, Brandon Dyer, of Elkton; a niece, Rebecca Shenk and husband, David, of McGaheysville; and a great-niece, Georgia Shenk.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph L. Tappy Jr.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Rest Haven Community Cemetery with David Shenk officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
