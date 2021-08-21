Patty Elaine Smith
Patty Elaine Smith, 53, of Timberville, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 12, 1967, in Rockingham County to the late Dennis Dean and Katherine Geneva Bare Smith.
She worked at Pilgrims and she loved her dogs, Ladybug, Lacey, and Oddball.
Patty is survived by one daughter, Miranda Pennington of Broadway; two grandchildren, Taylor Roadcap and Myley Roadcap; two sisters, Kathy Moyer Lewis and husband, Wayne, of Timberville, and Deloris Smith of Timberville; two brothers, Dennis Eugene Smith and wife, Shirley, of Broadway, and Robert Franklin Smith and wife, Sheryl, of Fishersville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her step-father, Guy Croteau, preceded her in death.
All services will be private.
