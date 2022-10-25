Patty Jo (Holsinger) Simmons, 61, of Mount Solon, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
She was born April 24, 1961, and was a daughter of Raymond Holsinger of Dayton and the late Elizabeth (Rhodes) Holsinger.
Patty was a member of Moscow Church. She was devoted to her family. She loved gardening and canning and going on motorcycle rides with her husband in the country. She was a retired dairy farmer. Following her retirement, she was a server for Evers Family Restaurant and gathered eggs.
Patty was united in marriage on May 23, 1981, to Randal Simmons.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and father, are her children, Melissa Bowman (Adam) of McGaheysville, Marsha Black of Mount Solon (Robert), Mary Beth Cassidy (Karch), of Mount Solon; her grandchildren, Robert Black III, Wesley Black, Nathan Black, McKenzie North, Alston North, Sierra Cassidy, Canyon Cassidy and Ridge Cassidy; two brothers, Ronnie Holsinger of Dayton and Terry Holsinger (Jaunda), of Dayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Patty's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Moscow Covenant Brethren Church with Pastor Darren Howdyshell officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.