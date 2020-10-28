Patty Joe Workman
Patty Joe Workman, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home with family by her side.
Patty was born in Weston, W.Va., on Jan. 29, 1946, a daughter of the late Madea Margaret (Harris) and James Lloyd Workman.
Patty is survived by five daughters, Carmen Shifflett of Bridgewater, JoAnn Zook and husband, Ricky, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jessica Renea Moneypenny of Bridgewater, Scarlotte Gilkerson and husband, Bobby, of Bridgewater and Abigaile Foster and husband, Neil, of Mount Solon; great-grandson, Devon Grogg; a brother, Gary Workman and wife, Kim, of Weston, W.Va.; grandchildren, James Shifflett, Pamela Morris, Rene Zook, Raymond Phelps, Jonathan Phelps, Heather Grogg (Andre Smith), Shannon Walker, Chasity Harris-Brown, Dakota Lee Grogg, Anthony Gilkerson (Stephanie), Brittiany Gilkerson, Dalton Gilkerson (Jessica Heatwole), Damian Moyers (Brooke), and Dylan Moyers (Haley); great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kaidyn, Denzel, Damonte, Kannon, Trinity, Dean, Kayleigh Ray, Kendon, Blake, Veronica, Rayne, Colton, Saturn, Brooke, Josie, Renny George, Waylon, Nick, Dawson; and best friend, Linda Thompson.
She was preceded in death by our dad, William H. Charlton; brothers, James Lloyd Jr., Howard, Mac, Roy, and Eddie Workman; sisters, Judy Hinkle, Betty Smith, Joy Lorretta Workman and Virginia Workman.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, to pay their respects and sign the guest register or at the home anytime. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
