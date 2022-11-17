Patty Sue May, 74, of Elkton, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her daughters home in Grottoes.
Mrs. May was born May 31, 1948, in Page County, Va. and was the daughter of the late Garfield Otis and Eunice Eppard Breeden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Earl “Jerry” May; a brother, Otis Franklin Breeden, and a granddaughter, Heather Lee Harold.
Patty was a lifetime member of Hensley’s United Methodist Church in Elkton. She retired from Blue Bell textile industry in Elkton, later working part-time at Food Lion as a Deli Associate. She was also a member of the Elkton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by a son, Darrell Breeden of Elkton; a daughter, Melissa Harold of Grottoes; three brothers, Roger, Randell and Tommy Breeden; two sisters, Frances Hensley and Geneva Lam; a granddaughter, Ashley Riffe, as well as four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Braxton and Beretta Sue-Ann Campbell, and Hazeleigh Harold.
All services will be private.
Friends are welcome to call the home of her granddaughter, Ashley Riffe, 9829 Cloverdale Ln. in Grottoes at any time.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.