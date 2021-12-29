Paul Beverly Runion, 76, of New Market, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
No services are planned at this time. Friends and family can sign the guestbook at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg, Va., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mr. Runion was born Aug. 29, 1945, in New Market, Va., son of the late Leo Albert and Anna Mary Lloyd Runion.
He retired from Johns Manville after 23 years. Paul was a member of the Mount Jackson Moose Lodge No. 979 and the New Market Eagles.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Runion.
Paul is survived by his brother, Franklin Lee Runion Sr. and wife, Barbara Irene Runion, of New Market; a sister-in-law, Peggy Cook Runion of Fredericksburg; his longtime companion and caregiver, Beverly Smith of Quicksburg; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews, including Frank Runion Jr. and Lee Runion, whom he enjoyed spending time with.
Paul loved talking about his ideas on life and politics, shooting matches, and playing cards.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
