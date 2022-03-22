Paul C. Bennett, 93, of Moyers, WV, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home.
He was born March 1, 1929 in Circleville, a son of the late Curtis and Alpha (Sponaugle) Bennett. On June 16, 1961 Paul married Nancy Cunningham, formerly of Whitmer, WV.
A graduate of the Circleville High School, Class of 1947, Paul went to electrical school and worked in Canton, Ohio. There soon after, he was drafted in to the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church and attended McDowell United Methodist Church as well.
A successful farmer, Mr. Bennett raised cattle and sheep, and was well known within his community for his strong work ethic. Additionally, he loved time spent hunting, trapping and simply being outdoors. Above all, Paul will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, Mr. Bennett is survived by two daughters, Debbie Bennett Mines of Harrisonburg, Va. and Amanda Bennett of Raleigh, NC; two sons, Terry Bennett and wife, Missy of Moyers, and Stacy Bennet of Moyers; Roy Ellinger and wife, Kelly, whom he thought of as a son; grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Blayke and Levi Bennett, all of Moyers; brother, Harlan Bennett of Damascus, Md; two sisters, Delane Bland of Wickliffe, Ohio and Judy Stout and husband, Dywayne of Franklin; aunt, Idelta Lambert of Circleville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Justin Mines; granddaughter, Jessica Mines; brother, Richard Bennett and three infant brothers.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Obaugh Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Boger officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Franklin.
Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Pitsenbarger, Eddie Malcolm, Bob Blahnik, Tim Mines, Louis Royston, and Robert Bitzer.
Friends in attendance will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends, 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 23 at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be sent to McKendree United Methodist Church, 103 Siron’s Mill Road, Doe Hill, Va. 24433 or McDowell United Methodist Church, 1183 Doe Hill Road, McDowell, Va. 24458.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.